Today, Taiwan announced the registration of 321 new locally transmitted cases of the emerging coronavirus.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded hundreds of new infections.

What exacerbates the problem is that the country has also added 400 new infections dating back to the past six days, but they were recorded late.

Taiwan has been relatively successful in fighting the pandemic during the past 18 months, which made the recent outbreak very shocking, despite being small by global standards.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said at a press conference today that the revisions to the numbers are aimed at correctly reflecting the epidemiological situation.

The minister added that the government has simplified the administrative process for registering new infections in order to avoid such postponement in the future.

More than 2,500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since May 14, when Taiwan imposed two weeks of strict anti-virus measures on the north of the island. Since then, restrictions have been imposed across the country due to outbreaks of new infections.

To date, a total of 3,862 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic, including 2,701 local infections, as well as 17 deaths related to the virus, according to the Central Epidemic Control Command Center.

Taiwan has a population of 23.6 million.

The Epidemic Control Command Center denied reports that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had been infected with Corona.

The result of the Corona test for the country’s president was negative the day before yesterday, amid concerns about the reported injury of a volunteer working in the president’s office.





