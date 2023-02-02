Taiwanese authorities recorded 23 military aircraft and four ships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) entering the airspace and waters of the island during the day. About this on Thursday, February 2, reported at the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense.

According to the Taiwanese defense ministry, the PLA used Su-30, J-16, J-11, Y-8 fighters, as well as a BZK-005 unmanned aerial vehicle and a KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft.

To monitor Chinese military equipment, the Taiwanese armed forces used ships, military aircraft, as well as anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, on January 20, China sent at least 30 aircraft and five warships to Taiwan. In response, Taiwan sent an air surveillance patrol and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

The day before, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense reported that 16 aircraft and three PLA ships were approaching the island. The island’s military has tasked navy aircraft, navy ships, and ground-based missile systems with responding to these PLA actions.

The situation in the Taiwan Strait escalated significantly after a visit to the island by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in August. Beijing urged to refrain from this step. The politician called her trip evidence of Washington’s commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

Later, on November 8, Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out the need to increase the country’s combat capability in case of hostilities.

Taiwan is part of China but not under Beijing’s control. Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.