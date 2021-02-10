Today, Wednesday, the Taiwan government announced that it will receive its first shipment of anti-virus vaccine in May or June next, while it is working on the launch of the vaccination program.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said: The 5 million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the American drug company Moderna, will supplement the number of doses requested by the ministry.

“The delivery of doses will start in May or June,” said Chen, who also heads the Central Command Center for the Epidemic Situation.

People who are most vulnerable to infection with the virus will be vaccinated gradually, according to the list of the first groups to receive the vaccine.

Today, the minister confirmed that Taiwan will receive more than 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, in the first round of distribution by the Kovacs Vaccine Sharing Initiative, which collected 1.3 million doses of non-members of the United Nations.

The Central Command Center for the Epidemiological Situation said: The AstraZeneca vaccine may be available between February and next June.

Taiwan is seeking to obtain at least 30 million doses of vaccines from various companies.

Taiwan, which has a population of 23.6 million, has recorded 935 cases of coronavirus, including 77 local infections, and nine deaths from the virus.