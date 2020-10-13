Amid the ongoing tension from China, the Indian public appears to be fiercely supporting Taiwan. Recently, a large number of Indians sent greeting messages on Taiwan’s National Day. In response, Taiwan’s President Tsai In Weng thanked the Indian people. Now he has once again praised the people of India, Indian culture and Indian architecture.Tsai in Weng tweeted a picture of his Taj Mahal tour and wrote, “Hello my friends from India, thank you for following me here (on Twitter).” Your greeting messages remind me of memorable moments spent in your incredible country. Your Vastu wonders, vibrant culture and kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time so much.

Previously did this tweet

The Taiwanese President thanked the Indian people in response to the greeting messages sent to Taiwan from India on its national day. He tweeted and wrote thanks to all the people of India for the good luck message. We can be proud of protecting our shared values ​​like freedom and human rights and protecting our democratic life. Hello.

Chinese media threatening Taiwan war

China’s official media has been showing its weapons several times a day threatening Taiwan’s war. China’s state-run Global Times has threatened that China will wage war if US forces return to Taiwan. Global Times editor Hu Shijin threatened the US and Taiwan, saying the China anti-segregation law is a tiger with teeth.

So China is plotting against India? Live foyer drill is also part of the same

China sent fighter aircraft 40 times near Taiwan’s border

In the past, China has sent its fighters near the border of Taiwan about 40 times. In response, Taiwan has also stepped up its preparations to give a befitting reply to China’s attack. The President of Taiwan has reviewed the Army’s preparations and the Taiwanese Air Force has vigorously practiced the attack on the dragon.



China deliberately fires tension in East Asia ‘

China is sending fighter jets and bomber aircraft against Taiwan from many directions. This has increased the tension in the entire South China Sea. On this action of the Chinese, the President of Taiwan said that China is deliberately engaged in provoking tension in East Asia. Tsei Ing Wen said, ‘Not only is Taiwan Strait but we are looking at the situation in this entire area. China’s recent military action is clearly a threat on the strength of strength. This is part of his verbal and military intimidation. ‘