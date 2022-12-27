Mandatory military service extended from 4 months to 1 year in Taiwan

Taiwan hopes it won’t have to go to war, but in the meantime it is preparing to fight it. After the record air and naval maneuvers of the Chinese army in recent days on the Strait, Taipei announces the extension of compulsory military service and some changes in defense strategy. With Beijing’s armed forces gradually approaching, the island reacts by trying to show the spikes, hoping they will serve as a form of deterrence against the large neighbor who claims it as part of its territory.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced that mandatory military service in Taiwan will be extended from four months to one year, effective January 1, 2024, to strengthen Taiwan’s combat readiness against potential attacks from Beijing. Not only. Tsai also promised to raise the conscripts’ monthly salary, from the current starting salary of 6,510 Taiwan dollars (US $212) to 26,307 Taiwan dollars, to ensure they earn enough to cover basic daily expenses. However, the disposable income portion of the wages will be N$20,320, while the military will also provide N$5,987 to cover monthly meals and insurance.

The decision will affect conscripts born after 1 January 2005 on. “It is a difficult decision, but one we must make for Taiwan’s sustainable development and survival,” she said at a highly anticipated press event. “It’s a responsibility that can’t be avoided.” Citing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for more than 300 days, Tsai said Taiwan must be ready to fight. “Nobody Wants War”Tsai said, but stressed that Taiwan has faced increasing military coercion from China in recent years and must play its part by stepping up self-defense.

To ensure conscripts get the required training, instead of wasting time on longer mandatory military service, the president said who will receive more intense and longer training to increase their combat readiness.

