TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank said on Sunday that it had banned foreign exchange rates Deutsche Bank Trade non-deliverable Taiwan dollar futures contracts and suspended trading in foreign currency derivatives for two years as part of a speculative crackdown.

The Taiwanese dollar is at its highest level in more than 23 years against its US counterpart as the island’s trade-dependent economy booms, thanks to global demand for its technology products as people resort to working from home.

The central bank is particularly concerned about a case it says foreign banks have helped grain companies enter into currency speculation via deliverable futures contracts, affecting the stability of the Taiwanese exchange market.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the central bank had sent letters of sanctions to Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. for their involvement in the matter.

Apart from the penalty imposed on the Deutsche Bank branch in Taipei, the central bank said in a statement that the offices of ING and the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group would be banned for nine months from trading non-deliverable non-deliverable Taiwan dollar futures contracts.

He added that the Citi office in Taipei would be banned from trading in two-month deliverable Taiwan dollar futures contracts.

The City Group declined to comment. Representatives of the other three banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The central bank said that the sanctions will be in effect tomorrow, Monday.

Eugene Tsai, head of the central bank’s foreign exchange department, told «Reuters» that the penalty imposed on Deutsche means that he will not be able to trade currency options or swap contracts.

Last month, the central bank announced an investigation into the case, in which it said eight grain trading companies were involved.