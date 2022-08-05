Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi today ruled out that the visit to Taiwan had damaged the island, brandishing the controversy as “ridiculous”, assuring that the US does not intend to change the “status quo” in the region. To those who asked her at the press conference if she believes that her visit has not benefited the island, the president said that it is a “ridiculous” dispute, adding that the Asian country is one of the “freest in the world.” We have said from the beginning that our presence here does not mean that we have to change the status quo in Asia. It is again the law on relations with Taiwan and the policy between the US and China, “Pelosi said in Japan on the last day of the conference. his tour of Asia, according to a release from his office.

Pelosi agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that both countries must work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Japan’s NHK news agency informed. “We confirm that Japan and the US will continue to work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” insisted Kishida, who shared with Pelosi the importance of maintaining a “free and open” Indo-Pacific. At the same time, the Japanese leader asked China to put an end to military exercises in Taiwan: “The actions of the Chinese side will have serious consequences for the peace and stability of the region and of the international community”.

During the official visit, the Japanese government today denounced that nine ballistic missiles launched by the Chinese army as part of military maneuvers fell into the waters southeast of the island of Hateruma in Okinawa, in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. After this, Tokyo filed a formal protest in Beijing and expressed concern over the Chinese military exercises, announced after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, where she arrived on Tuesday night.