Image of Han Kuo-yu during city mayoral elections in Taiwan in 2018 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Han Kuo-yu, former presidential candidate and member of the largest opposition party to Taiwan's government, the Kuomintang (KMT), was elected this Thursday (1st) as the new president of the country's Parliament.

Han, who ran for the KMT and lost the 2020 presidential election, is considered pro-China by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which includes the elected president of Taiwan, William Lai Ching-te, considered a “separatist”. by Beijing.

Despite Lai's victory, his party, the DPP, lost its almost absolute majority in Parliament in the January elections, which should force the new government to negotiate with the opposition. Han is 66 years old and will be responsible for receiving visiting foreign parliamentarians who come to the country.

The opponent's arrival as president of Parliament comes at a time of tension, where China has increased its military, diplomatic and economic threats against the island. In recent months, Beijing has also managed to reduce the number of Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies to just 12.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has spoken openly in recent years about “peaceful reunification”.