Taiwan President Lai Qingde has proposed that China take over Russia’s Far East

Since China considers Taiwan part of its territory, it should allegedly also take back the Russian Far East, which it lost as a result of the Treaty of Aigun in 1858. This was stated by Taiwanese President Lai Qingde, the portal reports Newtalk.

“If it is for the sake of territorial integrity, why does he not return the lands to Russia that were transferred under the Treaty of Aigun? (…) You could ask Russia [отдать земли]but you don’t do it. So it’s obvious that they don’t want to invade Taiwan for territorial reasons,” the politician said.

Lai Qingde also added that China allegedly wants to break the “existing rules-based order” in the Western Pacific.

The Treaty of Aigun was concluded in 1858 between the Russian Empire and the Qing Empire. One of its signatories on the Russian side was Adjutant General Count Nikolai Muravyov, whose monument is depicted on the 5,000 ruble banknote.

According to the agreement, the border of the two countries was divided along the Amur River, as a result of which the Russian Empire included the territories of the modern Amur Region and part of the Khabarovsk Territory. The following Beijing Treaty of 1860 secured the future Primorsky Territory for Russia.