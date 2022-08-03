Taiwan’s doubts about Nancy Pelosi’s visit

August 2, 2022 could go down in history as the date a new cold war started. This is what the most pessimistic believe, while they observe with dismay what is happening around Taiwan. The visit of Newt Gingrich in 1997 is the only precedent for a speaker of the US House in Taipei since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979. At that time the trip had been a show of strength by the US, which had sealed the deterrence against a possible Chinese military action and definitively closed the third crisis on the strait. This time, however, Pelosi risks increasing the risks that there is a fourth.

Also because then China was not what it is today. It was not the superpower capable of challenging Washington, starting with the Pacific. And the US was not what it is today. Strong and bold, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it seemed the world was ready to follow them en masse. The weakness shown by Joe Biden in the speech in which he expressed doubts about Pelosi’s visit, also expressing the fears of the Pentagon, says instead that American power is at its lowest for some decades now. At least on a rhetorical and political level, if not a military one.

China’s reaction modulated on the weakness shown by Biden

It is precisely in that perception of weakness that China is wedging, modulating its reaction also on the basis of the fact that in October the 20th Congress is scheduled to confirm Xi Jinping as president for the third time. This is why the Chinese president cannot show himself weak. The first reactions prove this. Shortly after Pelosi’s landing, the People’s Liberation Army announced live fire and missile tests until Sunday.. In particular from Thursday, when Pelosi is already gone, with tests divided into six areas around Taiwan. A similar move to the one that occurred during the third crisis on the strait, but in this case they are closer to the island and give an encircling effect.

The situation is delicate to say the least: in three cases they enter Taiwanese territorial waters. The Taipei government is experiencing a dilemma from which it risks coming out badly anyway: react and risk a real armed escalation or do nothing and give space? According to the Taipei Defense Ministry, however, the exercises threaten the security of Taiwanese ports and urban areas.. According to the ministry, the maneuvers undertaken by the Chinese armed forces are “an attempt to threaten our ports and major urban areas, and unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability”.

Risks higher when Pelosi leaves

Pelosi has also decided to keep an agenda that is more than ambitious, much more than Gingrich’s in 1997. His predecessor had stopped only three hours on the island to meet the then president Lee Teng-hui. Instead, in addition to meeting President Tsai Ing-wen, she was at the local parliament, had lunch with the business world including the managers of the semiconductor giant of TSMC and a veteran of the Tian’anmen protests is scheduled to meet.

A diplomatic escalation in the eyes of Beijing, ready to show resolutely its military power to avoid leaving future further room for maneuver in Taipei. The Taiwanese fasten their seat belts, especially for when Pelosi is gone.

