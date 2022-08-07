From tomorrow until September 8, the exercises near the southern part of the Yellow Sea and Bohai, near South Korea

China today conducted new military exercises around the island of Taiwan in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei. And it will continue tomorrow, as El’s Eastern Theater Command announced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. In particular, from tomorrow until September 8, Beijing will hold military exercises near the southern part of the Yellow Sea and Bohai, near South Korea.

In response, Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council (MAC) asked the Beijing authorities to ” exercise restraint and immediately stop all its belligerent behavior ” by adopting instead ” rational behavior ”.