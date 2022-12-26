China increases military pressure on Taiwan with 71 fighter jets and seven naval units near the island in the past 24 hours in response to Washington’s defense budget approval. According to reports from the Ministry of National Defense of Taipei, 47 of the 71 fighter planes crossed the median line in the Strait (which Beijing does not recognize as valid) and crossed the air defense zone of the island in the south-western side, in what is being billed by Taiwanese media as the largest incursion by Chinese aircraft into the island’s Defense airspace in a single day.



00:33