A Chinese military plane came within 5 meters of a US Air Force plane and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace over the South China Sea, Taiwan island area last week . Video released by the US Department of Defense showed the close encounter, which followed what the US called a recent trend of increasingly dangerous behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The narrow miss, involving a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, occurred on December 21.



