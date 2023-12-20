Taiwan | NBC: Xi Jinping bluntly warned Biden about China's plans to unify Taiwan with China

More information has become available about the November meeting between the presidents of the United States and China.

China's president Xi Jinping stated the president of the United States bluntly For Joe Biden, that China is going to take over Taiwan. Reported about it NBC News based on information from three US official sources.

Xi said China's intention is to reunify Taiwan with mainland China peacefully without the use of force.

US defense officials have previously estimated that China would seek to take over Taiwan even before 2027. Xi said that the information is not true, as no decision has been made on the timetable.

The Chinese authorities had already before the meeting asked Biden to state publicly after the meeting that the United States supports the peaceful annexation of Taiwan to China. The United States did not agree to the request.

The US Security Council has not commented on the issue.

The issue was discussed when the presidents met in November at a summit in San Francisco. The purpose of the meeting was to ease relations between the two countries.

Previously it has been reported that President Xi told Biden during their meeting that Taiwan is the biggest and most dangerous challenge to China-US relations.

China considers the practically independent Taiwan to be a rebel province that it wants to annex. The US has long feared that China would attack Taiwan.

China has made similar public statements in the past. China's behavior towards Taiwan has become more aggressive in recent years. Taiwan is scheduled to hold presidential elections next month.