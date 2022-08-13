Taiwan had spotted 29 Chinese army warplanes and 6 warships around the area around the island as of 5 p.m. Saturday local time.
Thirteen Chinese military aircraft crossed the eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, including six Sukhoi-30s, two J-10s, four J-16s and one Y-8 ASW).
Taiwan has deployed its navy planes and ships, issued radio warnings, and also deployed ground-based missile systems to monitor the activities.
These military moves come as Beijing continues its military activities near the autonomous island, which China considers part of its territory.
China had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait region after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. After the exercises ended, China pledged to conduct regular patrols in the area.
