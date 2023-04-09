On Saturday, China began maneuvering over Taiwan, prompted by anger over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the US Speaker of the House.

The three-day exercise, announced the day after Tsai returned from a visit to the United States, was widely expected after China denounced its meeting on Wednesday with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

Beijing’s announcement of the maneuvers also came just hours after senior European leaders visited China.

“United Sword” maneuvers