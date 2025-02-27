The Taiwan government ordered on Wednesday the deployment of its naval, aerial and land forces After China performed military maneuvers off the southern coast of the island, in which it would have carried out exercises with real fire without prior notification.

“This action not only represents a high risk for the security of international air and maritime navigation, but also constitutes a Open provocation against regional peace and stability“The Ministry of National Defense (MDN) of Taiwan has denounced in a statement.

From 08:42 hours (1:42 Spanish peninsular time), The military portfolio has detected 32 Chinese aircraft flying off the immediate vicinity of its territory. Among them, J-11 combat fighters, KJ-500 early alert planes, drones and “other types of main and auxiliary combat aircraft,” according to the official text.

Of the total devices, 22 crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait and its extension linesentering the northern and southwest region of the self -proclaimed Air Defense Identification (Adiz) Taiwanese to carry out a “joint combat preparation patrol”. This is the novena reported by the island authorities so far this year.

During these maneuvers, Chinese aircraft “International standards openly” violated “without prior notice” An exercise area about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometers) from the Kaohsiung and Pingtung coast, in southern Taiwan, arguing that they will perform “shooting training”, said the MDN.

“At a time when the entire world is committed to peace, these actions of China completely contradict their repeated statements of ‘mutual respect’ and ‘peaceful coexistence’ Oriented to the ‘shared prosperity, “said the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense. In addition, he added that China” is the only and greater threat to peace and stability “in the region.





These exercises, which have not been officially confirmed by Beijing, take place in a context of growing tensions between China and Taiwanan island governed autonomously since 1949 and considered by the Chinese authorities as a “rebel province.”

In fact, since the inauguration of the current Taiwanese president, William Lai, in May last year, China has intensified its military pressure campaign against the island: The MDN registered a total of 3,067 incursions of Chinese war aircraft in 2024, 80 % more than reported the previous year.