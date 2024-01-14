Monday, January 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taiwan | Meeting with the sitting president and the US delegation

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Taiwan | Meeting with the sitting president and the US delegation

Informal meetings are scheduled to continue during Monday.

of Taiwan incumbent president Tsai Ing-wen and an informal US delegation met on Monday.

The meeting was arranged quickly after the Democratic Progressive Party DPP Lai Ching-te or William Lai was elected president over the weekend. The choice of law was not a pleasant result for China.

The meeting was attended by at least the former US Deputy Secretary of State and the country's former national security advisor.

Informal meetings are scheduled to continue during Monday. The delegation is scheduled to leave Taiwan on Tuesday.

#Taiwan #Meeting #sitting #president #delegation

See also  Police looking for armed men, Utrecht snack bar again victim of robbery
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How does Lea Thompson, Marty McFly's mother, look today, 37 years after the premiere of 'Back to the Future'?

How does Lea Thompson, Marty McFly's mother, look today, 37 years after the premiere of 'Back to the Future'?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result