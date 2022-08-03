Sergei Lavrov criticizes Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in his view Washington’s attempt to “irritate” China. “I cannot say what their motivation was, but there is no doubt that it reflects the same policy we are talking about with respect to the Ukrainian situation – said the Russian Foreign Minister visiting Myanmar, according to statements reported by the Tass agency. “It’s about the desire to show everyone their impunity and illegality. ‘I do what I want’, that’s more or less like that.”

For Lavrov there are no other “reasons to create such irritation literally out of nowhere, fully aware of what it means to China”, that he never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that he considers Taiwan a “rebellious province” from “reunify”.

Yesterday the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, branded Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a “mere provocation”, confirming Moscow’s “solidarity” with Beijing and insisting on the “approach” of the Asian giant “understandable” and “absolutely justified. “.