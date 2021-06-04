Taiwan issued a warning Friday as Tropical Storm Choi-wan approached, which could be the first to hit the island in more than a year, helping ease a severe drought.

Taiwan is suffering its worst drought in history, with no typhoons directly hitting the island last year, meaning much less rain and restrictions on water consumption in some places.

The Taiwan Meteorological Bureau said the storm was expected to touch the southern tip of the island on Friday before moving north along Taiwan’s east coast. The bureau expected heavy rain.