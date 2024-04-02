USA-China: Chinese media, Xi-Biden phone call

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had a phone call, state media in Beijing reported, as Washington and Beijing seek to stabilize relations after years of tension. “The two heads of state had a sincere and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and issues of common interest to the two sides”says state broadcaster CCTV.

US-China: Xi to Biden, Beijing will react to technology restrictions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has responded to American President Joe Biden about the restrictions on advanced technologies imposed by the United States. Xi said China will not remain “arms crossed” if Washington continues to repress “China's high-tech development.” According to Xinhua, the Chinese leader said that “the United States has launched a relentless series of measures aimed at repressing China's economy, trade, science and technology, and the list of sanctions against Chinese enterprises it gets longer and longer.” The two leaders today also held a telephone conversation on these matters and Xi made it known that if the US “persists in suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not remain with crossed arms “.

USA-China: Biden rejects lifting of chip export ban

US President Joe Biden rejected his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's call in a phone call to lift a broad ban on the export of advanced chips, the White House said in a statement. Biden “emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly restricting trade and investment.”

USA-China: White House, Biden calls for stability in the Taiwan strait

US President Joe Biden urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to maintain calm around Taiwan, as the self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing prepares for the inauguration of newly elected President Lai Ching-te in May. Biden “stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” a White House statement said.

Xi, Taiwan independence forces will not remain uncontrolled

The Taiwan issue “is the first insurmountable red line in Sino-American relations.” In the phone call he had with his US counterpart Joe Biden in the evening, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured that “we will not let separatist activities, external connivance and support for the forces of Taiwan independence remain uncontrolled”. Therefore, Xi added in the Xinhua report, “we hope that the United States will implement the President's positive statement not to support Taiwan's independence.”

Biden to Xi, US worried about collaboration with Moscow

Joe Biden raised American concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping about Beijing's cooperation with Russia to rebuild Moscow's core military industry. A US administration official said this while illustrating the contents of the telephone conversation between the two leaders.