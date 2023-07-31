Home page politics

Former submarine captain and Taiwanese chief of staff Lee Hsi-min speaks about the threat of an invasion by the People's Republic of China

And he talks about the need for a new defense strategy that more engages combat-ready citizens. The interview was conducted by David Demes in Taipei. The reason for the interview is the annual Han Kuang exercise around Taiwan.

During your time as chief of staff, you advocated a reform of Taiwan’s defense strategy and were quite offended by it. After retiring from active service, you presented your “Overall Defense Concept” again in a book last year. What is it all about?

The Overall Defense Concept is based on a theory of deterrence by denial, also known as “deterrence by denial”. It is a strategic mindset put into practice through asymmetric warfare. In conventional warfare, we often use symmetrical action, that is, aircraft versus aircraft, warships versus warships, and tanks versus tanks. Asymmetric warfare, on the other hand, is a strategy that relies more on weapon systems such as mobile air defense systems or shore-based anti-ship missiles and the like. The idea is to use unconventional methods to use our resources effectively and successfully defend Taiwan.

From a Taiwanese point of view, what speaks for such a strategy?

Taiwan’s resources are limited. In addition, our country is relatively small and in the event of war there would be little opportunity to retreat. Therefore, when purchasing weapons, high survivability must always be the top priority. We must avoid the enemy destroying our defense capacities with rockets from a great distance. Airports, radar systems and naval bases could easily be destroyed in the event of war. Even a warship that is too large can easily be sunk by the enemy when it sets sail.

In the past you have repeatedly criticized the government’s tendency to invest a lot of money in such large armaments projects without considering their viability.

Exactly, warships and fighter jets are expensive and eat up most of our defense budget. If instead we relied on land-based, mobile anti-ship missiles like Ukraine’s Neptune missiles and stationed small, missile-armed speedboats in Taiwan’s more than 200 fishing ports, China would be reluctant to get too close. For us, that means more security. Because as soon as China’s troops have to cross the Taiwan Straits to attack us, they open themselves up to a counterattack and thus make themselves vulnerable.

That sounds very logical. Why was there still so much opposition to your efforts?

This strategy is not very attractive politically because it cannot be used to win elections. And it is also difficult for the military to shed this conventional thinking that has been learned over decades. Many believe that we still need big planes, big ships, and big tanks to compete with China.

Why?

Imagine you’re a proud F16 pilot and suddenly someone tells you that we need fewer fighter jets and more anti-aircraft systems because in the event of war our airports and radar installations would likely be destroyed, rendering fighter jets useless. If you’re more conservative, then you can’t accept such an argument all at once. The successor to Chief of Staff Shen Yi-ming [Anm.d.Red.: Shen war Lees Nachfolger im Amt des Generalstabschefs und unterstützte dessen Ansatz] has therefore insisted on returning to the original conventional warfare.

In your book you also support the creation of a voluntary so-called “territorial brigade”. How exactly could such a group look like?

The Territorial Brigade would sit between regular troops, reserves and civil society. Unlike the regular reservists, who already complain when we call them up for refresher training once every seven or eight years, these volunteers would be highly motivated. Our special units could train them in how to operate and survive in a mobile and decentralized manner. Their weapons could be stored in peacetime at police stations, coastguards or fire departments.

What role would these citizen brigades play?

If we can develop this territorial brigade to a serious size, then after a possible destruction of our navy and air force and a successful landing, the Chinese troops would not only have to fight against our regular land forces, but also face guerrilla attacks in towns and villages. That would make their war planning extremely difficult. And unless China is able to come up with an effective war plan, they will not attack us. With that, we would have achieved our goal of deterrence.

In 2027, the People’s Liberation Army of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary. This date is repeatedly brought up as a possible date for a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Do you think China will be able to take Taiwan by 2027?

This is difficult to predict because China is so opaque. But I tend to believe the official US analysis. In March 2021, the former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson, told a US Senate hearing that by 2027 the PLA will be able to attack Taiwan.

Would Taiwan be adequately prepared if Xi Jinping decided to attack Taiwan tomorrow?

No, we are not sufficiently prepared yet. And if we continue to cling to the conventional way of building troops, we will never be adequately prepared either. China’s military resources are 20 times greater than ours, which means we cannot possibly defend ourselves by conventional means. So something has to change quickly here. The United States also hopes that Taiwan will engage in asymmetric warfare and has consistently encouraged the Taiwanese government to do so. However, you cannot build up asymmetrical capacities with slogans and a few small weapons alone.

You mentioned the role of the United States. Do you think the US will come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of war?

President Biden has promised four times to intervene in a possible military conflict over Taiwan. Of course, we think Biden means it. The only question is whether he will be re-elected next year. Nobody can know. In other words, from a Taiwanese perspective, such a promise is nice to have, but above all we have to rely on ourselves and continue to develop our defense capabilities.

Lee Hsi-min 李喜明 is the author of A Holistic Defense Concept: Asymmetric Approach to Defense of Taiwan (Chinese: 臺灣的勝算). Lee wore the Taiwan Army uniform for over 40 years and rose to the rank of admiral. He was Chief of the Navy from 2015 to 2016 and Chief of the General Staff from 2017 to 2019. In these roles, he has driven the execution of his holistic defense plan. Previously he was a captain on submarines. (By David Demes)