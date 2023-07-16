Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Taiwan rarely provides military aid to Ukraine. The island must arm itself against an invasion. (Archive image) © Daniel Ceng/AP/dpa

Taiwan wants to support Kiev in the Ukraine war and is supplying weapons. The country itself is in danger: China is rattling its sabers – and Beijing is Putin’s ally.

Taipei – Will the next support for Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression come from the Far East? While Vladimir Putin continues his attacks in the Ukraine war, the defenders around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj are dependent on the support of other countries. In recent months, this has largely come from western countries. But now the small country of Taiwan is flying the flag – and wants to deliver a hundred anti-aircraft missiles to Kiev, albeit via a detour. The island state itself faces a dangerous aggressor.

Despite the conflict with China: Taiwan is involved in the Ukraine war – and is supplying weapons to Kiev

Like the Taiwanese newspaper ChinaTimes reports that the Hawk missiles are to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks. “We have decommissioned hundreds of Hawk missiles to defend Ukrainian airspace,” a government official was quoted as saying. A small detail shows why the aid for Ukraine is so explosive: the anti-aircraft missiles are not delivered directly to Ukraine, but are bought back by the USA. Then the “Hawk” weapons should find their way to Kiev. The costs are estimated at almost two billion euros.

But why can Taiwan do without its defense systems? It also said the old “Hawk” missiles, which have been used for decades to repel Taipei’s biggest enemy, China, are to be replaced with new air defense weapons. Despite their age, the “Hawk” missiles are considered an efficient weapon of war. Loud ChinaTimes their success rate is said to be well over 80 percent – but not when combating all types of missiles. Still, the weapon stats are impressive.

Ukraine war: arms delivery from Taipei – tensions between Nato and China are increasing

While Taiwan’s arms aid is likely to be well received in Kiev, it could set waves in another conflict. Tensions between China and Taiwan have continued to rise in recent months, and Beijing is still seen as a key supporter of Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war. The missiles could now ensure that the situation worsens.

Since then, China has not recognized Taiwan as an independent state and continues to claim the island in accordance with the “one state policy”. The latest developments in the Ukraine war and the decisions of NATO have also contributed to the fact that the government in Beijing is going on the barricades because of NATO. Most recently, on the occasion of the NATO summit in Vilnius, it was said that the defense alliance would think “as it did in the days of the Cold War”.

Invasion of Taiwan: US wants to strengthen defenses

An invasion by China has not been ruled out in Taiwan for some time. It is therefore obvious that the “Hawk” missiles will now be replaced by more powerful weapons. Recently, the US military also demanded significantly more weapons for Taiwan. The presence of the US Army in the Asia-Pacific region is also to be put to the test. “I think it’s important that Taiwan’s military and defense capabilities are improved,” Chief of Staff Mark Milley told journalists in Tokyo.

At the beginning of the Ukraine war, experts feared that Beijing could use the global interest in Russia’s war of aggression to invade Taiwan. Because: The government of Xi Jinping does not rule out the use of military force to reintegrate the democratically governed island. Because of their ties with China, most countries have not officially recognized Taiwan. However, the USA is still acting as the island’s most important ally. (fbu)