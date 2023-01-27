Home page politics

Taiwan’s ruling party has a new leader: William Lai could become the country’s new president next year – and is already on a confrontational course with China.

Munich/Taipei – China sees red when it is green: green is the color of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), whose long-standing leader Tsai Ing-wen has been president of the democratically governed country claimed by China since 2016. Alongside the Kuomintang (KMT), the DPP is one of the two major parties in Taiwan, and unlike the KMT, it has traditionally been more critical of Beijing and is striving for formal independence from China in the long term. The Progressive Party is thus taking a position that more and more Taiwanese are supporting, as surveys from recent years have shown. In the local elections last November, however, the DDP was punished by voters. She only won five of the up for grabs, while KMT won almost three times as many. President Tsai then resigned from her position as party leader.

Now the DDP has a new boss – and with it a likely candidate for the presidential elections next year. Because Tsai himself is no longer allowed to run after two terms in office. The new leader of Taiwan’s ruling party is called Lai Ching-te, is 63 years old, calls himself William Lai in English – and has been Taiwan’s vice president for a good two and a half years.

Conflict with China: “Taiwan’s future can only be determined by its 23 million inhabitants”

From the perspective of the government in Beijing, however, Lai is one thing above all: a nuisance. Lai had already described himself as a “political worker for Taiwan independence” in 2017. And Beijing is known to have outraged all attempts by Taiwan to present itself as an independent country. In 2018, when Lai was still prime minister, China’s propaganda paper demanded GlobalTimes even that Lai should be searched for by an international arrest warrant and extradited to the People’s Republic. After all: Lai recently disarmed something verbally. Lai changed the slogan “resisting China and protecting Taiwan,” coined by Tsai Ing-wen in 2020, to “peacefully protecting Taiwan.”

Admittedly, Beijing also has something to criticize about this new choice of words: it is “incompatible” to speak of peace and at the same time to demand Taiwan’s independence from China, said Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesman for China’s Office for Taiwan Affairs. “If some politicians on the island really want peace in the Taiwan Strait, they should abandon their separatist stance on ‘Taiwan independence,'” Ma said.

Lai recently rejected a formal declaration of independence – albeit in words that were hardly in the interest of Beijing. “I want to reiterate that Taiwan is already an independent and sovereign nation, so we have no reason to declare Taiwan’s independence,” Lai said at a news conference after taking over as DDP chairman. And: “Taiwan’s future can only be determined by its 23 million inhabitants.”

Taiwan-China relations are at a new low

Since Tsai Ing-wen of the DDP has been president of Taiwan, relations with the People’s Republic have steadily deteriorated. Last summer’s visit by Nancy Pelosi hit a new low. Since then, China has conducted massive military maneuvers around Taiwan, sending fighter jets to the region on a daily basis. The status quo is faltering. In October, China’s head of state and party leader, Xi Jinping, again asserted that he wanted to resolve the Taiwan issue as peacefully as possible. However, Beijing will “never promise not to use force”. Against this background, Eric Chu, leader of the opposition KMT, demands clarity from Lai: what exactly does he mean when he calls himself a “worker for Taiwan independence”? And what follows from this? So far, Lai has not come up with any concrete approaches.

William Lai in 2020: The new DDP leader is a likely candidate for next year's presidential election.

President Tsai placed the threat posed by China at the center of the election campaign in November, but apparently did not get caught up in this topic. On the one hand, this was due to the fact that foreign policy usually plays a subordinate role in regional elections. In addition, the DDP had to give up feathers in the second Corona year 2021 because of its haphazard handling of the pandemic. But many voters were also frustrated that while Taiwan has ramped up its rhetoric in recent years, it hasn’t put enough money into defense. Just a few weeks ago, Tsai announced that he would triple the length of conscription from four months to one year – a step many experts say is long overdue.

War between China and Taiwan is ‘not an option’

In addition, under Tsai Ing-wen, all channels of communication with Beijing were severed. That have, according to Taiwanese journalist Hilton Yip, led to uncertainty in the country. It is, says Yip, “not surprising” that many voters preferred to vote for the pro-China KMT over Tsai’s ruling party. “They hope that placating Beijing could prevent a war.” Because – and polls also say this – most Taiwanese want to stick to the status quo. Even the vast majority of pro-independence advocates do not want to break away from Beijing immediately. For them, the current state of limbo is the best solution.

What everyone in Taiwan agrees on is made clear by President Tsai in a recent letter to Pope Francis, whose Vatican City is the only country in Europe to have diplomatic relations with Taipei: According to Tsai, a war with China is “not an option”.