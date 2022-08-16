The effects on the economy of a possible war on Taiwan

Much worse than Ukraine. This is the refrain you hear about Taiwan, in case the tensions of recent weeks eventually lead to a Chinese invasion. The effects on the global economy could be devastating with total disruption in supply chains and undermine growth worldwide. The final impact would depend on the duration and severity of the conflict and the resulting sanctions and counter-sanctions. But even a naval blockade would paralyze global supply chains and would drive commodity prices up in Asia and potentially beyond it as welldue to the huge role that the island, which has around 23 million inhabitants, plays in global affairs.

Suffice it to say that Taiwan accounts for about 70% of the world supply of microchips. It is an important part of the production chain of goods such as smartphones, computers and cars. And it is close to Pacific shipping routes that carry trillions of dollars of trade in and out of East Asia. Insurers recently said they were reluctant to sell insurance covering the possibility of losses from a Taiwan-related conflict until tensions have subsided. Short-term tariffs for shipping goods on shipping routes between Taiwan and mainland China increased by 11% in early August compared to July.

At the center is the role of semiconductors. Just to be clear, the first two competitors of the local giant Tsmc are the South Korean Samsung Electronics with 17.3% and the other Taiwanese Umc with 7.2%. The United States and China are only in fourth and fifth place with Globalfoundries (6.1%) and Smic (5.3%). About two and a half billion people use semiconductor products made by Tsmc every day. The whole world noticed this during the crisis due to the shortage of microchips started during the pandemic.

According to a 2021 report from the Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association, an outage of a year of Taiwan’s chip supply chain could cost global electronics companies about $ 490 billion in losses. If Taiwanese chip manufacturing were to go into permanent disruption, it would take at least three years and $ 350 billion to build capacity elsewhere that can compensate for them, according to the report.

Yet, Xi Jinping is hesitating for now about the possibility of launching a real trade war. In 2021, despite the tensions, the historic record of the Beijing-Taipei trade was reached, with a trade balance clearly in favor of the latter. It doesn’t happen frequently with Beijing. If for Taiwan the Chinese market counts on a quantitative level, for the People’s Republic the Taiwanese one counts above all on a qualitative level. For this reason, at least for now, the Communist Party is not hitting hard on the economic front. In particular on the technology sector. But if tensions continue to rise, the consequences could be devastating.

