Beijing publishes the white paper on reunification: “Ready to use force”. The model is the one imposed on the former British colony: “One country, two systems”

TAIPEI. Stop military exercises, here is the programmatic manifesto. A few tens of minutes before the announcement of the stop to the tests on the Strait, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of Beijing released the third “white paper” on the Taiwanese question and the “reunification in the new era”, that where the helmsman is Xi Jinping. The part that scares Taipei the most is the one that isn’t there. The document is missing a key passage contained in the precedents of 1993 and 2000: the one in which Beijing guaranteed that it would not send troops or administrative personnel to the island once “reunification” was achieved.

In 2000 it was also said that “anything can be negotiated”, when Taipei accepts the principle of one China by renouncing its de facto independence as the Republic of China and its hypothetical independence as the Republic of Taiwan. There remains only “one country, two systems”, the model in force in Hong Kong since the handover of 1997. With less details and guarantees on the degree of autonomy that would be granted to Taiwan.

Lu Shaye, Chinese ambassador to France, furthermore declared in an interview a few days ago: «The Taiwanese authorities have made a desinicization education on the population, which is indoctrinated and intoxicated. It must be re-educated to eliminate separatist thinking and secessionist theory ». Thesis reiterated in a more nuanced way by the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian: “Once Taiwan returns to the motherland, there could be a process that allows the local population to have a correct understanding of China,” he said at a meeting at the Canberra Press Club. To “poison” public opinion was the DPP of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Also in the “white paper” several passages are devoted to the “faults” of the party in power since 2016 for having adopted a “separatist position” by denying the 1992 Consensus which recognized the existence of a single China to propose the “theory of two states “.

“We will work with the utmost sincerity and do our utmost to achieve peaceful reunification,” reads the white paper. “But we will not give up the use of force and reserve the right to take all necessary measures” against “external interference and separatist activities”. The document, whose publication may have been anticipated in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, sends a threefold message. On the home front, it aims to strengthen Xi’s position by celebrating her strategy for achieving the historic goal of “national rejuvenation”. On the Taiwanese front, he tries to create divisions between public opinion and the DPP, promising economic advantages to the “compatriots” who will contribute to the “reunification”. The protection of the social system, private property, religious beliefs, rights, interests and a generic “high degree of autonomy” is guaranteed but fewer sectors are mentioned than in previous editions. On the international front, Beijing’s version of Taiwan’s belonging to Chinese history and territory is reiterated, while the United States is accused of using it as a “pawn” to stop China’s rise. For this reason, reunification “is the only way to avoid the risk that Taiwan could be invaded and occupied again by foreign countries”.

The white paper, which is considered a preview of the agenda that should be announced at the 20th Congress, was rejected by the Taipei government which spoke of “wishful thinking” and “contempt for the facts”. Beijing’s erosion of guarantees stems from a more tense situation than in 2000 but makes it even more difficult to accept a model that Taiwanese reject en masse after what happened in Hong Kong in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chinese army has announced the end of military tests, “successfully completed”. But at the same time he declared that he will “monitor” changes in the situation on the Strait and carry out “regular exercises”. The confirmation that we have entered a “new normal” in which the status quo is under discussion. Yesterday 10 ships and 36 military jets were detected around the island, 17 of which are beyond the midline, the crossing of which is expected to become routine as happened before with the forays into the air defense identification space. Both not recognized by Beijing, which progressively shortens the distances on the Strait.