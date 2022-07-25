Taiwan held an air strike exercise on Monday (25.Jul.2022) to train the population how to act in a possible Chinese attack. Although the island has been independently governed since 1949, China considers it part of its territory.

According to the agency Reuters, sirens sound at 1:30 pm local time. In addition to the alarm, a text message was sent to residents asking them to evacuate the streets.

People passing by were advised to seek shelter during the alert. Bars and restaurants received recommendations to turn off lights, close blinds and doors as a way to avoid being targets of night attacks. The exercise was named Wan An, which means eternal peace.

After the training, the mayor of Taipei, the Thai capital, Ko Wen-je, said in a speech that “It is necessary to make preparations in case of war”. He mentioned the conflict in Ukraine as a reason to remain vigilant even “in times of peace”.