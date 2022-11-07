Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Taiwan | Having angered China, Lithuania opened a chamber of commerce in Taiwan

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
Lithuanian Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė emphasized that Lithuania is not developing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but rather trade relations.

Lithuania announced on Monday that it has opened a chamber of commerce in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, to promote trade between the two countries, reports news agency AFP.

“I am glad that we were able to open this representative office,” the Lithuanian Minister of Economy Aušrinė Armonaitė told reporters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The announcement of the opening of the representative office came just after Taiwan had decided to invest 3.5 million euros in a Lithuanian laser technology company.

Economy Minister Armonaitė emphasized that Lithuania is not developing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but rather trade relations.

China’s and Lithuania’s relations have been strained since last year. That’s when Lithuania gave Taiwan permission to establish an embassy in Vilnius, the capital.

China also attacked the country’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis against, who was the only high-ranking official from EU countries to publicly support the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi trip to Taiwan.

Already in July, Lithuania incurred the wrath of China when it hosted the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament You Si-kun’s delegation led by

