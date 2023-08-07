Taiwan recorded the approach of 7 ships and 24 aircraft of the People’s Republic of China

Taiwan’s armed forces detected the approach of seven Chinese ships and 24 aircraft. This is mentioned on site Ministry of Defense of the island.

It is specified that 12 aircraft “crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered the island’s air defense identification zone to the southwest of it.” In response, the Taiwanese army deployed ships, aircraft, and ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor targets, the ministry said.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that the incompetence of current US President Joe Biden led to an aggravation of the situation around Taiwan. “Si [Цзиньпин, председатель КНР — ред.] would not deal with Taiwan. He is terribly close to wanting to go there because he thinks your leader is incompetent,” he stressed.