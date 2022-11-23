The military of Taiwan announced the approach to the island of fighters and ships of China

Taiwan has spotted four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships, two fighter jets and a military helicopter in the region adjacent to the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement. Twitter.

As specified in the department, on Wednesday, November 23, at about 06:00 (01:00 Moscow time), the military recorded ships and fighters that were approaching the island. “Three aircraft and four PLA ships were found around Taiwan,” the ministry said.

During the maneuvers, two J-16 fighters entered Taiwan’s air defense (AD) identification zone in the southwestern area. In addition, the appearance of a Ka-28 carrier-based anti-submarine helicopter was recorded to the east of the island. In response to China’s actions, the Taiwanese military raised an air patrol, distributed radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense accused China of unwillingness to resolve the conflict peacefully.