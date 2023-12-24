TAIPEI, Taiwan — In the months leading up to a crucial presidential election for Taiwan, candidates have focused on who can best handle the island's volatile relationship with China, with its concerns about the risks of war.

But instead, at a recent forum in Taipei, young voters asked two of the candidates questions about everyday issues like income, telecommunications scams and the voting age.

It was a revealing summary of the conflict, the outcome of which will have wide-ranging repercussions for Taiwan. The island is a potential friction point between the US and China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has hinted that it could escalate military threats if the Democratic Progressive Party emerges victorious.

However, many Taiwanese voters, especially those between 20 and 40 years old, say they are tired of geopolitics and long for a campaign more focused on their needs at home.

In interviews, they discussed rising housing costs, slow income growth and increasingly limited job prospects. A considerable number expressed disillusionment with Taiwan's two dominant parties, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Nationalist Party.

That sentiment has helped fuel the rise of a third party: the Taiwan People's Party.a newcomer that has gained ground in the polls in part by tapping into frustration over everyday issues, especially among young people.

Who young people ultimately vote for could be a crucial factor in deciding the presidential race on January 13. People aged 20 to 34 make up a fifth of Taiwan's population, government estimates show.

“We are tired of divisions and war of words between parties,” said Shen Chih-hsiang, a biotechnology student from Kaohsiung.

Taiwan is famous for its semiconductor industry. But many young workers at smaller companies earn a relatively low income, and inflation can eat into any small gains. Housing prices have risen in many cities.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, the candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, has been leading in the polls for months. But he has narrowed his lead over Hou Yu-ih, the candidate of the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang. Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party has fallen in recent polls, but could still play a decisive role in attracting the young vote.

“Much of this youthful support for Ko Wen-je is driven not by genuine admiration for the man and his policies, but by frustration.”said Lev Nachman, a professor of political science at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

The murmur of discontent does not mean that Taiwanese underestimate the risks of conflict with China, said Chang Yu-meng, director of the Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy.

“I think young people are still very interested in international issues,” Chang said. “But they are also very interested in various issues.”

“Taiwan has been stagnant for so long,” said Hsieh Yu-ching, 20, who just attended a Ko rally.

AMY CHANG CHIEN, AND CHRIS BUCKLEY. THE NEW YORK TIMES