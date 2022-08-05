Taiwan, China simulated attacks on the island

There China simulated attacks against Taiwanon the third day of military exercises on a large scale around the island. This is what the Ministry of Defense of Taipei, stating that several People’s Liberation Army fighters and ships were detected today “around the Strait”, with some “crossing the midline” in a “possible mock attack” action. The Armed Forces of the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, have used, a statement reads, “alert transmissions, aircraft, military patrol vessels and land-based missile systems in response to this situation”. Taiwan for China as well as Ukraine for Russia. This is what comes to mind if we look at the last February 24 when Moscow, with preparatory maneuvers on the border with Ukraine, invaded the country.

Taiwan: official at top missile production found dead

The deputy chief of the unit of research and development of the Ministry of Defense from Taiwan, Ou Yang Li-hsing, He was found dead this morning in a hotel room in the South of Taiwan, according to the official Taiwanese Central News Agency (Cna). Fifty-seven years old, Ou Yang worked at the Army’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. The authorities, according to local media, are investigating the causes and circumstances of the death. Ou Yang was on a business trip in southern Pingtung County, CNA said, adding that the official had taken on the task of overseeing various missile production projects earlier this year. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is working on doubling annual missile production capacity to counter China’s growing military threat.

Trump attacks Pelosi, the visit to Taiwan an assist in Beijing

Donald Trump he criticized Nancy Pelosi for his visit to Taiwan, with contemptuous and sarcastic tones towards the speaker of the Chamber. “What was he doing to Taiwan? “the former US president provocatively asked his supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.” It was China’s dream, it gave China an excuse “to cause an escalation, Trump added.

