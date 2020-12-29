It was presented to some 150 journalists. The young Yuan Bao, the second giant panda born in captivity in Taiwan, appeared on Monday, December 28 in front of the cameras for her six months, climbing the timber assemblies of the Taipei Zoo. His parents, Yuan Yuan and Tuan Tuan, were donated by China to Taiwan in 2008 to symbolize the improvement in relations between the two countries.

China, which uses its “panda diplomacy”, has a habit of loaning its pandas to foreign zoos, but had given this couple, whose names combined mean “reunion”, or “unit”. The island and the mainland have been governed separately since 1949 but the communist regime claims its sovereignty over Taiwan.

Yuan Bao at “well grown up”, assured the mayor of the capital Taipei, Ko Wen-je. The young animal, conceived by artificial insemination, weighed 186 grams at birth, and now weighs 13 kilos. The mother, Yuan Yuan, had already given birth to a female, Yuan Zai, in 2013, which was then the first panda birth in Taiwan. Since then, the panda family has been the zoo’s central attraction. Just over 1,800 large pandas still live in the wild, according to theth world wide fund for nature WWF.