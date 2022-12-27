Taiwan announced on Tuesday an extension of its mandatory military service, from four months to a year, citing as justification the Chinese threat. This island of democratic government lives under the shadow of an invasion by China, increasingly belligerent, which considers it its own territory to be recovered in the future, even by force.

(Also: Why Are China-Taiwan Tensions Rising Again?)

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced the extension of military service for all men born after January 1, 2005 at a press conference, following a high-level meeting on national security.

“No one wants war”, but on the other hand, “peace is not going to fall from the sky”, announced the Taiwanese president.

“The current four-month military service is not enough to respond to a rapidly changing situation,” he added.

Thus, “we have decided to restore the one-year military service from 2024”, Tsai said, noting that “(China’s) intimidation and threats against Taiwan are becoming more and more evident.”

The measure will apply to men born after January 1, 2005Tsai specified. The prospect of a Chinese invasion is increasingly worrying Taipei and its Western allies, especially after the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

(Also read: China and Russia: they carried out joint naval exercises near Taiwan)

China has numerical advantage

Taiwan military propaganda poster.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has intensified its belligerent actions against the island.

Taiwan, de facto separated from mainland China since 1949, would be overwhelmingly outmatched in a hypothetical conflict, with 88,000 soldiers against more than a million of the Peking army, according to Pentagon estimates. China also surpasses the island in terms of military equipment.

Conscription was very unpopular in Taiwan because it was reminiscent of the previous dictatorship. The previous government had reduced the period from one year to four months with the aim of creating a mainly volunteer force.

However, recent surveys show that more than three quarters of Taiwanese consider it too short.

Tsai admitted that the extension is “an extremely difficult decision… that will ensure the democratic way of life for our future generations.”

(Keep reading: China plans to speed up Taiwan’s incorporation, according to the US)

“We can only prevent war if we prepare for a war, and we can only stop a war if we are able to fight a war,” Tsai declared.

The prospect of a Chinese invasion has frightened Western countries and many of China’s neighbors. Xi, the most authoritarian Chinese president in decades, has ensured that what Beijing calls the “reunification” of Taiwan cannot be left to future generations.

Taiwan to extend mandatory military service time

Separated over 70 years ago

We all want peace (but) peace will not fall from the sky

Taiwan and China were divided at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, and Tsai has said that reintegration into Beijing is not acceptable to the island’s population.

The island’s mountainous terrain is challenging for an invading force, but China vastly outnumbers Taiwan in soldiers and weaponry.

The island increased reservist training and the purchase of combat planes and anti-ship missiles to strengthen its defenses, but experts consider this insufficient.

(In addition: Thousands of migrants wait in shelters for the lifting of Title 42)

“Given the threat level and Russia’s example in Ukraine, I hope the Taiwanese public understands that these measures are necessary,” said Taipei-based analyst J. Michael Cole.

AFP