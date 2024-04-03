Taiwan | Exchange student Anni Ahti woke up before the alarm clock rang, and then the earthquake started

Taiwan experienced the strongest earthquake in 25 years on Wednesday. Business studies student Anni Ahti was already in the lecture an hour after the earthquake started.

in Taiwan a strong earthquake happened on Wednesday morning. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4 and was centered near the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan.

Business student Anni Ahti, 22, woke up in New Taipei minutes before the bell rang. New Taipei is a metropolitan area surrounding the capital of Taiwan, Taipei.

The alarm clock was ringing at eight. “I was lying in bed for a few minutes when the whole building started to shake violently. We ran to the living room with our roommates to see what to do now.”

“I don't understand Chinese, so I don't know how the earthquake was reported. About half an hour later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a text message that there is also a danger of a tsunami associated with the earthquake.”

of Taiwan in the northern parts, the effects have remained minor, although according to Ahti, the sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard from time to time.

After the initial shock, Ahti and her fellow students continued their day as normal.

“I was already at the lecture by nine, and so were most of the other students. The professor said there might be aftershocks. During the lecture, the pulpit sometimes shakes a little,” says Ahti.

After less than four hours, no aftershocks have been felt. “Or the contrast with the first one was so great that you no longer notice them.”

Wednesday's earthquake was the strongest in Taiwan in 25 years. About 2,400 people died in the 1999 earthquake.

Read more: “Strongest in 25 years” – earthquake east of Taiwan, buildings collapsed