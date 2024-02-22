Taiwanese representative in Brazil, Benito Lao, rules out China's imminent attack on the island and preaches more business with Brazil. | Photo: Sílvio Ribas / Personal Archive

Taiwan's representative in Brazil, Benito Lao, ruled out the possibility of an imminent Chinese invasion of the Asian island, thanks to the perception of the “catastrophic effects” this would have on the world economy and the reinforcement of the military presence of Western allies in the region. During a meeting with journalists, politicians and businesspeople in Brasília this Thursday (22), he highlighted the global dependence of the automotive and telecommunications industry on Taiwanese supplies, especially semiconductors.

Beijing's growing threats to the island, which considers it a rebel province, have provoked international reactions, including the deployment of fleets of European and American warships to the region. Taiwan is a crucial point in the trade crisis between the United States and China, producing 90% of the most advanced chips in the world, essential for the expansion of technologies that are increasingly present in everyday life.

Lai Ching-te's victory in Taiwan's presidential elections has raised concerns about possible Chinese military intervention, given his position ostensibly against unification with China. Lao highlighted that Beijing's recent request for Brazil to confirm support for the reincorporation of the island sounds like a “lack of self-confidence”, considering the favorable position already expressed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during his visit to the Asian giant last year. .

Lao emphasized that Taiwan maintains its sovereignty due to its democratic profile, which attracts cooperation from actors such as the United States, the European Union and Japan.

He also said he expects a more flexible stance from Brazil in granting visas, aiming to boost business and tourism. In this sense, he highlighted that Taiwanese passport holders can enter 143 countries without a visa, including Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Paraguay.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the trade flow between Brazil and Taiwan is below potential, totaling US$ 1.6 billion in exports and imports of US$ 2.6 billion. One of the most promising areas for the bilateral relationship, he points out, is in the carbon credits market.