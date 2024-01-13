William Lai was elected president of Taiwan. Lai, vice president of Taiwan and candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, he won the presidential election with 40.2 percent of the vote. Its result confirms the anti-Chinese Democratic Progressive Party as leader of Taiwan for the third time.

''We showed the world how much we care about democracy'', the first words Lai addressed to his supporters at the DPP's campaign headquarters after the polls crowned him president. ''I want to thank the Taiwanese people for writing a new chapter in our democracy. “This is our unwavering commitment,” she said, “Taiwan has achieved a victory in the name of democracies.”

At the polls, ''the Taiwanese people have successfully resisted efforts by outside forces to influence our elections. Only the people of Taiwan have the right to choose their president – he said – we are confident in this.” Explaining that he will study the political agenda of his opponents, Lai added that he will commit to bringing talents from different political contexts into his government Taiwan must build a political environment of cooperation and communication, he stressed.

The newly elected president explained to his supporters that he was “determined to safeguard Taiwan from continued threats and intimidation from China” and to maintain the status quo on both sides of the Strait. At the DPP headquarters, Lai indicated that it is an important responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, adding that his government ''will use dialogue instead of confrontation '' in its relations with China.

In second place was the former police chief and mayor of New Taipei, a Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih who admitted defeat. “Thank you all. I tried my best, I'm very sad that I couldn't effect a change of government. I'm very sorry,” Hou Yu-ih told his supporters, congratulating Lai. “I hope that all parties can address the challenges of Taiwan. We need a united Taiwan,” he added, recalling that “we have many issues and problems, we need a government that solves them. And we need a government that is also at the service of its young people'', he added, assuring that his party ''will move forward, we will be stronger and we will make big steps forward''.

Former mayor Ko Wen-je of the People's Party (TTP) came third. Wen-je also admitted defeat.

China's reaction

China commented that elections in Taiwan “will not impede the inevitable path towards reunification”. “Our position on resolving the Taiwan issue and realizing national reunification remains consistent, and our resolve is as firm as a rock,” said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. “We will respect the 1992 Consensus which embodies the principle of one China – he added, referring to the agreement reached by Beijing and Taipei 32 years ago – and we firmly oppose separatist activities aimed at the independence of Taiwan and foreign interference”.

China sent eight jets and six naval ships around the island, as reported by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense. Two Chinese spy balloons were also sent over the Taiwan Strait, he added. Beijing also has The hashtag 'Taiwan elections' was blocked on the social media platform Weibo, wrote Economic Times. The block was placed after the hashtag became one of the most trending ones after the polls opened on the island.

Biden's statement

Speaking to journalists about the outcome of the vote, American President Joe Biden reiterated: “We do not support the independence” of Taiwan.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on

“The United States is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability and the peaceful resolution of differences, without coercion and pressure – Blinken then underlined in a note – The partnership between the American people and the people of Taiwan , rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen through economic, cultural and interpersonal ties.”

“We look forward to working with Lai and Taiwanese leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to advance our long-standing unofficial relations, consistent with the United States' one-China policy,” he said. added the Secretary of State – We are confident that Taiwan will continue to be an example for all those who fight for freedom, democracy and prosperity”.