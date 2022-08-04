A small island can be the center of the intertwining international geopolitics? Yes, if the island in question is that of Taiwan. There lies a source of phenomenal wealth: microchips. These products are essential for virtually any common electronic device, from smartphones to modern automobiles. Few companies produce them and in Asia there is a kind of monopoly regarding this business. This is why Taiwan is so important: really many, many microchips pass through here: and through the economy, political influence and unfortunately also with military pressure, at least two nations want to manage its present and future. It is about United States and Chinatwo countries that have never hidden their will to become global leaders.

“The island is by far the world leader in semiconductor manufacturing and assembly: in 2021 it reached 64% of the global share of a strategic sector to say the least. Everyone depends on Taiwanese players, including the US and China. Washington has obtained the construction of a plant by Tsmc (which alone is worth more than 50% of the sector) in Arizona. But it has not yet managed to sever the tech cord that binds the two shores of the Strait. China continues to import semiconductors and engineers from Taiwan in an effort to bridge the gap before decoupling efforts carried out by measures like the Chips Act are successful. On the other hand, despite the political tensions in 2021 there was the record of commercial exchange between Taipei and Beijing, with a 24.8% increase in Taiwanese exports driven by semiconductors.“, We read in the Press.

Taiwan is the ninth largest trading partner of the United States, and in general a large part of Europe depends on electronics born in Taipei. Everyone wants to become less dependent, but the investments to do so must necessarily be pharaonic, which is not easy. China, on the other hand, wants the territory for itself, and for this reason it is carrying out constant and incessant military operations around the island to psychologically weaken the local government. It is not excluded, also depending on how the conflict in Ukraine carried out by partner Russia will go, that sooner or later the Chinese military forces will actually enter the island for the purpose of invasion. But that’s not the only way.

“The other weapon available to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to teach Taiwan a lesson is the economy. While denying using the tool of sanctions, and condemning other countries when they use it, China knows very well how to apply economic coercion. On August 3, China blocked some trade with Taiwan, suspended the import of fruit and fish and the export of natural sand in the country (it is used to produce microchips, of which Taiwan is the world’s factory). It seems that the ban is not risky for the production chain. Beyond the danger of a military accident, never to be ruled out when the tension rises so much, the fundamental problem of Taiwan’s survival as we know it is economic: China remains the island’s main trading partner (it represents 33 per one hundred of its global exchanges) and when the media attention on the Pelosi affair has subsided, what will remain will be a purely economic problem. That is a perfect crisis for China to return to promoting itself on an island that never wanted it“, Publishes the Sheet.