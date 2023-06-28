The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense detected two Russian Navy ships sailing near its territorial waters.s, something unusual in the Strait of Formosa and its surroundings, local media reported today.

The military portfolio reported that last night it recorded the passage of two north-bound Russian corvettes in waters near eastern Taiwan and that later they moved away in a southwesterly direction, collects the official CNA agency.

The Taiwanese military monitored the passage of the ships using intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance techniques, as well as sending planes and ships to track the movements of the vessels.

The Ministry did not specify details about how close the Russian ships were to the coast of Taiwan or their specific identification.

Unlike the Chinese and US navies, it is entirely rare for Russian military vessels to sail in waters near Taiwan or through the Strait of Formosa.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese Army) has markedly increased its presence in the area since August last year, when then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taiwan, a trip that angered China. .

In response, Beijing deployed for several days around the island military maneuvers of an intensity unprecedented in yearssomething that he repeated this year after the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, met in Los Angeles (USA) with Pelosi’s successor in office, Kevin McCarthy.

Last week Taipei denounced that eight Chinese combat aircraft approached the so-called “contiguous area” of Taiwan – 24 nautical miles from its coasts – the first time that such a close approach by Chinese aircraft to Taiwanese territory has been confirmed. .

The Asian giant claims sovereignty over Taiwan, a territory that it considers a “rebel province” since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the war against the communist army.

EFE

