Taiwan denounced on Tuesday the incursion of 26 Chinese planes and 9 ships in areas around the island Despite the fact that Beijing announced on Monday the end of the maneuvers carried out by its Army, the official CNA agency collects.

The source, citing the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, added that 14 of the Chinese airplanes crossed the median line of the Strait of Formosa, which in practice is an unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades.

The movements were detected until 11:00 in the morning this Tuesday (03:00 GMT).

China announced on Saturday three days of exercises around the island in response to the meeting last Wednesday in California. between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai said Monday night on the social network Facebook that as president she represents her country “to the world,” and that her visits abroad are not new and what the Taiwanese expect her to do.

“However, China used this to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region. This is not a responsible attitude,” he said.

Tourist boat with Chinese flags on the island of Pingtan, off Taiwan.

China concluded its maneuvers on Monday with a simulation of the blockade of the island and with the anticipated participation of Shandong, the second aircraft carrier of the Asian country.

Beijing has considered Taiwan a rogue province since Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war to the communist army.

In recent weeks there have been frictions between Taipei and Beijing as a result of Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy, but also due to Honduras breaking off relations with Taiwan to later establish them with China, which reduced the number of diplomatic allies of Taipei to 13. the island.

Two Chinese military helicopters fly over a tug near the closest point to Taiwan.

What China says about the exercises

In a regular press briefing, China responded to questions about the military presence on Tuesday by reiterating its claim on Taiwan.

“China will take strong measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory. There is no so-called Taiwanese defense ministry,” he added.

On the eve, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry detected 12 warships and 91 Chinese aircraft around the island.

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly overhead after the start of Chinese military exercises.

In addition, 54 aircraft penetrated Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the largest one-day raid since October 2021.

During the exercises, J15 fighter jets took off from the aircraft carrier Shandong, the ministry added.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced the “complete success” of the exercises, according to spokesman Shi Yi, who assured that the forces are “ready to resolutely crush any form of separatism and attempts at foreign interference.”

For their part, Chinese Foreign Affairs spokesmen have assured in recent days that the “greatest threat to peace in Taiwan” is “separatist activities and collusion with foreign forces”, and that the maneuvers were “necessary to protect the sovereignty and national territorial integrity”.

The objective was to simulate the “sealing” of the island of 23 million inhabitants, he explained, and above all an “air blockade”, according to state media.

The United States, which had repeatedly called on China for restraint, sent the USS Milius missile destroyer through disputed sectors of the South China Sea on Monday.

*With AFP and EFE