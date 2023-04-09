Taiwan detected on Sunday 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island, reported its Ministry of Defense, coinciding with the second day of Chinese military maneuvers in the zone.

The ministry said it was responding to maneuvers “with calm and serenity” and explained that the warplanes detected until 4:00 p.m. local time (08:00 a.m. GMT) included fighters and bombers.

It should be remembered that only on Saturday, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense It said it had detected eight Chinese warships and 42 warplanes around the island in the morning and condemned “such unreasonable actions.”

The statement comes shortly after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launch three days of military exercises around this self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.