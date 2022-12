Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan denounced this Monday (26) the presence of 71 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island, in an unprecedented air mobilization in the region. Among the devices detected, 47 Chinese army planes, most of them fighter jets, crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, which is an unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades.

The border, however, has been crossed constantly in recent months by Chinese forces during military maneuvers. In recent maneuvers, the incursion of seven Chinese military ships between Sunday morning and Monday morning (local time) was recorded.

According to Taiwan, local forces monitored the situation with air and naval combat patrols, as well as missile systems on land, to try to force the withdrawal of Chinese aircraft from the Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone, which is not defined in a treaty. international and is not equivalent to its airspace.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said during an event with military personnel on Monday that “the more united the Taiwanese are, the safer they will be.” She also assured that she would continue working to “defend democracy, freedom and security” on the island. The head of government has called a high-level security meeting for Tuesday (27), as a way of “reinforcing the local defense system”.

The Ministry of Defense of China, for its part, notified the performance this Sunday (25) of “bombing practices” and “alert patrols” in the maritime and air areas around Taiwan, without referring to the movements detected by the authorities of the island. The folder also assured that its troops “will take any measure necessary to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity” in China.