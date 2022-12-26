China escalated its military maneuvers in Taiwanese territory over the weekend, sending more than 70 combat aircraft, including fighters and drones, that entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, according to the island’s complaint, which it assures is the largest incursion recorded to date.

The Chinese military has sent 71 planes and seven ships to Taiwan, in the largest show of military might directed at the island in history, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said. China argued that the maneuvers are a response to what it considers “provocations” between the United States and Taiwan, after the approval of a bill that contemplates greater military aid to the island.

According to Taiwanese officials, between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the strait, an unofficial border once tacitly accepted by both sides.

Among the planes China sent to Taiwan were 18 J-16 fighters, 11 J-1 fighters, 6 Su-30 fighters and drones.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency stated that this is the largest incursion by Chinese air forces recorded so far, although there was no alarm among the island’s population.

Grateful to the members of #Taiwan‘s armed forces for all they do to defend our nation. This Christmas, we reaffirm our commitment to providing them with the living & training environment they need to be the best they can be. pic.twitter.com/xF59AmbQHY — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) December 23, 2022



China, which claims Taiwan with 24 million people as its own territory, confirmed having carried out “attack drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, in response to what it described as a provocation by the island and from United States.

Both sides blame each other for the rise in tensions.

Taiwan, which rejects China’s claims to sovereignty, said the moves showed Beijing was destroying regional peace and trying to intimidate the Taiwanese people.

A senior Taiwanese official said he believed China had staged the military “provocation” to express anger over the new US defense authorization law, which increases military aid to Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s office said a high-level meeting on national security would be convened Tuesday morning to discuss the island’s civil defense system.

The Defense Ministry said it was considering extending conscription beyond four months as the war in Ukraine and rising tensions with Beijing reignited debate over how to respond to Chinese military pressure.

“The more preparations we make, the less likely there will be rash attempts at aggression. The more united we are, the stronger and more secure Taiwan will be,” Tsai said during a military ceremony.

“This is a strong response to the current US-Taiwanese escalation and provocation,” said Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, PLA.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a military rank promotion ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022. ©Ann Wang/Reuters

The Strait of Formosa, an unofficial border

China has promised to reunify Taiwan with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, a promise that has become a priority for the Xi Jinping presidency as collaboration between the Taiwanese and US authorities grows, which has provided the island with military support against China in recent decades.

China flies its warplanes over Taiwan’s air defense zone as a pressure measure against Taiwan. In 2022 alone, there were more than 1,700 such raids, compared to 969 in 2021 and 146 in 2020.

The median line of the Strait of Formosa, dubbed an unofficial border recognized by Taipei and Beijing, is where most of these incursions by Chinese forces take place.

The Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone, known as ADIZ, is located there, which is not defined or regulated by any international treaty and is not valid as an airspace of a country, rather, they cover a much wider area, in which all foreign aircraft must register with the local air authorities.

Last August, China conducted live-fire military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Beijing sees foreign government visits to the island as a de facto recognition of its independence and a challenge to China’s claim to sovereignty.

China’s latest military action was a reaction to the approval in the United States of the so-called National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA, which contemplates spending 858,000 million dollars to offset inflation and boost the United States’ military competitiveness against China and Russia.

The bill also repeals a Covid-19 vaccination requirement for US troops. In the Indo-Pacific region, the legislation authorizes increased security cooperation with Taiwan and requires increased cooperation with India on emerging defense technologies, readiness, and logistics.

With AP and Reuters