A Chinese reconnaissance drone flew over the perimeter of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) this Thursday, while a Chinese aircraft carrier sailed south of the island and It was heading to the western Pacific, the island’s Ministry of National Defense reported today.

(Also read: China: they report the death of former Prime Minister Li Keqiang due to a heart attack)

According to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese military drone BZK-005 flew clockwise around Taiwan, starting from the northeast and following the ADIZ to the south and southeast.

As it approached airspace south of Taiwan, it changed course and returned toward China in a northwesterly direction. That same day, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong crossed the Bashi Strait, which separates Taiwan and the Philippines, towards the Pacific, the island’s Ministry of Defense had previously reported.

Shandong had already participated in Chinese military exercises around Taiwan last April, crossed the Taiwan Strait in June and conducted maneuvers in the western Pacific in September.



(Also read: China successfully launches the Shenzhou-17 manned mission to its space station)

In addition to the reconnaissance drone and the aircraft carrier, the Taiwanese armed forces reported the detection of 35 Chinese military aircraft this Thursday in its ADIZ, 23 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial demarcation tacitly accepted by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades but that Chinese fighters have been overtaking for a year in their raids, which have become routine in recent months.

In September, Taipei reported record numbers of incursions by the Chinese Army, after which it denounced “military harassment” by China. Taiwan – where the Chinese nationalist army retreated after defeat by communist troops in the civil war – has been governed autonomously since 1949, although China claims sovereignty over the island, which it considers a rebellious province for whose “reunification” has not ruled out the use of force.

EFE