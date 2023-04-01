Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has denounced that a dozen Chinese fighter planes have crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, as part of new approaches that the island’s authorities denounce as pressure maneuvers by Beijing.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry specified that it had identified around 18 aircraft and four vessels of the Chinese Navy in the Strait at around 6 am local time. A dozen planes flew over the so-called ‘Davis line’. As happened on other occasions, the Taiwanese forces have activated the alert of their forces, including the missile system.

In recent days, Beijing has threatened unspecified reprisals if the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, currently traveling in Central America, meets the American speaker Kevin McCarthy next week. The meeting is scheduled for Los Angeles, during a stopover of the president on her way back to Taipei.