The Taiwan Defense Ministry denounced on April 7 that some 15 combat aircraft, including 12 fighters, flew over its air defense identification zone, for which an operation was activated to warn Chinese pilots. For its part, China maintains that it will continue with military exercises near Taiwan and added the tracking of a US ship crossing the Taiwan Strait.

The situation, which has occurred for the second time in less than a month and the third time so far this year, raised tension between the Beijing and Taipei governments while increasing concern in the United States, an ally of Taiwan.

Joseph Wu, Taiwanese Foreign Minister, indicated that they are willing to fight to the end in case of being attacked by China and reiterated the concern of allies such as Japan and the United States about the military maneuvers that the Beijing Government is executing near the territory. from Taiwan.

“We are ready to defend ourselves and there is no doubt that we will fight a war if we have to fight it, and if we have to defend ourselves until the last day we will. We are ready to raise our defense budget, reorganize our Army or try to reinforce our forces. reserve, “Wu said during a news conference.

The Chinese military exercises, which take place near the Orchid Island of Taitung County, come just as Taiwan is getting ready to start its rounds of missile tests and the days of military exercises scheduled for the month of July.

“In the face of Chinese expansionism of its authoritarianism, Taiwan is on the front line. And we have to protect ourselves, protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and at the same time understand that we have a responsibility to protect democracy and freedom. Taiwan is a free place. and we need to ensure that it remains free, “said the minister.

In the West, specifically in the United States, there is growing concern about Chinese military maneuvers. The US government has long been committed to helping in the defense of Taiwan, but it has not made clear how far it could go in the event of a Chinese attack.

Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, expressed on April 7 the concern in the Joe Biden Administration over what he described as an “intimidating tactic” on the part of China in the region.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price steps off the podium after speaking at the State Department in Washington on March 31, 2021. © Carolyn Kaster, Pool via Reuters

“Our commitment to Taiwan is solid as a rock, we believe and know that it contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait and also within the region. We have noted, with great concern, the pattern of efforts. and ongoing intimidation attempts by the People’s Republic of China in the region, including in the context of Taiwan (…) As reflected in the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States maintains the ability to resist any recourse to force or other forms of coercion that endangers the security or the social or economic system of the Taiwanese people, ”Price said in his speech.

Taiwan, an island 180 kilometers east of China, has little international recognition as an independent nation. For its part, China claims it as one of its provinces and has established the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ (the same used for Macao and Hong Kong), on the other hand a part of the Taiwanese population awaits its independence.

The tension between Beijing and Taipei dates back to 1949, with the end of the Chinese civil war, but it increased since 2016 when the pro-independence Tsai Ing-wen assumed power in Taiwan. During Donald Trump’s term, the United States prioritized its relations with Taiwan and increased arms sales.

China denounces presence of US military vessel

In parallel with the Taiwan complaint, China’s armed forces reported that they tracked and monitored a US warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on April 7, a Chinese military source told Reuters.

“The United States endangers peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” denounced the East China Operations Command.

Subsequently, the US Navy assured that the missile destroyer “USS John S. McCain” crossed the aforementioned pass as part of a routine transit and ruled out that its presence responds to the maneuver of the Chinese aircraft carrier “Liaoning”.

The Chinese aircraft carrier, Liaoning, during an exercise in Hong Kong on July 11, 2017. © Bobby Yip / Reuters

Chinese sources reported that the military exercises will continue in the area, close to Taiwanese territory, for the next few days.

With EFE, Reuters and AP