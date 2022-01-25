Warplanes blitz in one of the hottest geopolitically hot spots on the planet. A deployment that is a warning to the United States: “Countermeasures for submarines”

ROME. A warning from Beijing to the United States and Japan. Taiwan denounces another raid by 13 Chinese fighters, after yesterday’s 39. Blitzes that are part of a strategy of raising tension in one of the most incandescent geopolitically areas on the planet. China sent 13 more fighters into southwest Taiwan’s air identification space today, following the massive raid involving the deployment of 39 warplanes. The Taipei Defense Ministry, in a statement, specified that it had detected eight J-16s, one Y-8 ASW, two H-6 bombers and two J-16Ds, responding with the take-off of its jets, the launch of messages radio and control of activities with anti-aircraft defense systems.

Causes

The Taiwanese media have motivated the sudden large-scale operations of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in response to the US and Japanese military maneuvers in the Philippine Sea, between Okinawa and Taiwan, held from January 17-22. The executions involved the American aircraft carriers Uss Carl Vinson and Uss Abraham Lincoln, the amphibious assault ships Uss America and Uss Essex, as well as the Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga. An interpretation that was confirmed by the Global Times, the nationalist tabloid of the People’s Daily, that the increase in the number of warplanes “are an obvious countermeasure to discourage the foreign interference forces, which have once again attempted to support the Taiwanese secessionists ”.

Record

The 39 fighters mobilized on Sunday are the highest number of the 56 which is “the all-time record” of October 4, 2021. The tabloid also targeted “Taiwanese secessionists” for “their first in-house prototype submarine. on its own “which” would be ahead of its time and could be launched in September 2023 “. President Tsai Ing-wen has decided to add a special fund to build “seven more submarines of this class”.