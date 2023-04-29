The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense denounced these overflights, especially that of a Chinese combat drone. The United States sent a patrol aircraft to the Taiwan Strait area.

Tension persists between China and Taiwan. A combat drone, belonging to the Asian giant, entered the airspace of the island.

The complaint was made by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense. This Friday, April 28, it reported that at least 19 military aircraft illegally entered the air defense zone of its territory, including this drone, known in China as the “two-tailed scorpion” and famous for its capabilities to carry out operations. long range.

Pictured is a Sichuan Tengden TB-001, nicknamed “double-tailed scorpion,” of the People’s Liberation Army. On September 28, 2021. © Noel Celis, AFP

The recent actions of the Chinese central government, which continues to maintain military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan, which it considers part of its territory, without engaging in direct confrontation comes after the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, visited the United States this month. There, the president met with the president of the House of Representatives of that nation, Kevin McCarthy. Washington has made known its unreserved support for Taiwanese autonomy.

A US maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane flew over the Taiwan Strait. This is a practice that Beijing condemns as it sees it as a violation of its airspace, an incursion into its internal affairs, and a provocation.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold a press conference after a meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, in Simi Valley, California, USA USA, April 5, 2023. © Ringo H. W. Chiu / AP

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army stressed in a statement that those actions “fully prove that the United States is a disruptor of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and a creator of security risks”.

Similarly, the United States 7th Fleet responded: “By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations.” “The aircraft’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to an Indo- Free and open Pacific,” said this branch of the US military.

A French ship in the strait

France also sent a warship through the same area on precisely the same day that French Senate Vice President Alan Richard met President Tsai in Taipei. From there, the French parliamentarian recalled that “It is the opinion of our parliament that the security of Taiwan is a major concern for us and we are encouraging our authorities to remain vigilant about security in the Strait, as the recent passage of our warship has once again demonstrated.”.

French Senate Vice President Alain Richard attends a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei on April 28, 2023. © Reuters – Taiwan Presidential Office

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have risen again in recent months, as a side effect of diplomatic clashes between China and the United States. China claims that Taiwan is part of its country, while the island defends its independence.

China and Taiwan have been separated since 1949 after a civil war that brought power to the communists led by Mao Zedong. The losers, led by Chiang Kai-Shek, settled in Taiwanese territory.

China maintains a reunification strategy with Taiwan known as “one country, two systems”. A doctrine that authorizes, within the State, dissimilar systems and ways of proceeding in the political and economic spheres.

With Reuters and AP