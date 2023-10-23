The Chinese authorities are conducting inspections at Foxconn sites in the southern province of Guangdong and Jiangsu in the east, and are also conducting site investigations into the company’s use of lands in Hunan and Hubei provinces, according to what the Chinese government newspaper “Global Times” reported on Sunday.

The details of the inspections conducted by the authorities were not specified, nor were the violations that Foxconn might have committed.

Foxconn is one of the largest electronics producers and a major supplier of Apple’s iPhones.

The investigation comes at a time when Taiwan, which has self-rule and which Beijing claims as its territory and has pledged to regain, prepares for presidential elections scheduled for January.

Taiwanese Deputy Prime Minister Cheng Wen-tsan said Monday that Beijing’s goal is to “distort Taiwan’s democracy.”

“In a democratic state, leaders and presidents must be chosen in an environment free of threats, incentives, interference and distortion, so that the individual can freely express his desires,” he said.

He added, “We do not want Chinese factors to influence the elections.”

He also expressed his support for Foxconn, telling reporters, “We believe that all Taiwanese business investments in China are compliant with the law.”

“It should not be subject to political censorship or interference,” he added.

Prime Minister Chen Hsien-jin said that ahead of Taiwan’s upcoming elections, “the government will continue to monitor the needs and support of Taiwanese businessmen.”

Foxconn, known by its official name, isHon Hai Precision Industry is the largest employer in China’s private sector, employing more than one million people nationwide.

The company stated on Sunday that it would cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding “related operations,” without providing additional details.

The company’s billionaire founder, Terry Gou, who stepped down from management four years ago, has entered the race for Taiwan’s presidency as an independent candidate.

Some of his opponents pointed to his friendly relations with the Chinese leadership, given his role in Foxconn, but Gu insists that he “was never under the control” of Beijing.

Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-ti is currently the most likely candidate to win the elections.