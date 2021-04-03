Flags were lowered at half-mast on Saturday and will remain so for three days, mourning at least 50 victims of a fatal train accident the previous day.

Officials said that at least 50 people were killed when a train collided with a truck and derailed in eastern Taiwan, indicating that the death toll may rise as efforts to deal with the accident continue.

The Taiwan Railways Administration said late on Friday that the train derailed in Hualien County due to colliding with a maintenance truck that slipped off a ramp near a construction site above the railway line.

Officials said the front of the eight-carriage train with 492 passengers and four crew members on board, which was traveling from Taipei to East Taitung Province, collided with the vehicle shortly before entering a tunnel.

The state-run Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the Hualien Prosecutor’s Office demanded an arrest warrant for a construction site manager who was believed to have failed to properly apply the vehicle’s brakes.

The agency reported that prosecutors began questioning the man late on Friday.

The Taiwanese government late Friday revised the death toll from at least 51 to at least 50 due to a miscalculation.